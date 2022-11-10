National GOP sends help for Herschel Walker in Carroll County

Sens. Scott and Abbott stump for embattled Senate candidate.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Georgia’s US Senate campaign is one of the biggest political stories in the country. The evidence was in Carroll County Tuesday, where two Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Herschel Walker – whose campaign has been marred by reports of discord in his family and an abortion allegedly paid for by the anti-abortion Republican.

"Just like he was a champion at football he'll be a champion in the United States Senate," US Sen. Tom Cotton (R- Arkansas) told a crowd in Carrollton, joined by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida).

Some supporters in the crowd carried anti-abortion messages – just days after reports that Walker had paid for an abortion in 2009. When Walker denied it, Walker's son Christian called him a liar on social media.

"You heard 'em try to separate my family," Walker told the crowd, the only reference to the uproar in his stump speech. At the edge of the rally, police held back hecklers holding signs blasting Walker for his public stance against abortion.

Last week’s 11Alive News poll showed Walker twelve points behind Democrat Raphael Warnock. But Walker’s supporters say they are unwavering.

"I’m a born again Christian. And so is he so, of course that draws me. That doesn’t make him perfect. He is a man like you and I and we all have a story," said Arlene Charles, a voter from Jonesboro who attended the event.

Scott, who chairs the Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, says voters have plenty of good reasons to look past concerns about Walker's family life. "Herschel Walker has led the dream in this country. He’s come from the ground up. From a small town with no money. He’s worked hard every day," Scott said. "He believes in this country. That’s why people are going to vote for him."

Scott says more Republicans from across the nation have signed up to visit Georgia on Walker’s behalf.