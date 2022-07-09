On the stump and in ads, Herschel Walker talks race

In his stump speech and in his advertising, Walker is talking about race in America in a way that appeals to white conservatives.

EMERSON, Ga. — Republican Herschel Walker has released an ad that indicates how he aims to approach the issue of race in his campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Many of the people who were waiting for a red bus to deliver Walker to a Bartow County lot were white and responded with gusto when Walker talked about race.

"All you are my family. I don’t care what color you are," Walker told the crowd. "Our heavenly father, he doesn’t see color. He sees your heart."

Walker, an African American, faces African American Democrat Raphael Warnock in an election two months from now. In his stump speech and in his advertising, Walker is talking about race in America in a way that appeals to white conservatives.

Walker spoke as his campaign released an ad showing images of Democrats speaking in stark terms about race. One panel quotes Vice President Kamala Harris saying, "America has a long history of systemic racism." It's a claim backed by historical facts, though many conservatives have fought to suppress teaching them to school children because they claim it's a "divisive concept."

“America has a preexisting condition. It’s called racism," Warnock's voice is heard saying in Walker's ad.

Walker appears in the ad later to say "Warnock wants to divide us. I want to bring us together."

Some Republicans were drawn to Walker as their Senate nominee because his race could neutralize Warnock’s advantage with Black voters. Yet, Walker is explicitly rejecting issues that drive many Black voters.

"What Walker is saying to his base of supporters is he doesn’t see racism in all the places other Americans see racism. And that if you are tired of talking about race, he is your candidate," said Dr. Andra Gillespie, an Emory University political scientist.

Walker's campaign made him unavailable for comment after the Bartow County event.