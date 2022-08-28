Herschel Walker makes campaign stop in Atlanta

Walker was a part of the lineup for a Political Action Committee event at the Westin in Buckhead on Saturday, August 27.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from the initial reporting of this story.

A July SurveyUSA poll by 11Alive indicated Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, had a slight edge over his opponent, Herschel Walker, with a nine-point lead. But that's not slowing down his Republican challenger.

Walker was a part of the lineup for a Political Action Committee event at the Westin in Buckhead on Saturday, August 27. The summit, "Together for Truth," featured Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and others.

Earlier this month, 11Alive verified a claim that Walker's campaign had slowed down running TV adds on air in Georgia. According to 11Alive sales information, Walker is not running TV ads on our station at this time.

However, in his remarks on Saturday, he commented on how Warnock's campaign has spent millions on ads, claiming that "if you [Warnock] would’ve gave me the money, I would’ve made myself look bad."

On stage, Walker also claimed Warnock is "running backwards" with some of his policies and he criticized the job he's done so far in Washington.

"He hasn’t learned yet that he’s supposed to be defending Georgians – not the people in Washington. He’s forgot where he’s from," he said.

11Alive reached out to the Warnock campaign, sending them quotes of some of the claims Walker made at the summit.

“Reverend Warnock is focused on fighting for hardworking Georgia families, leading the effort to successfully cap the cost of prescription drugs for seniors, protect Georgia jobs and hold corporations accountable for price gouging," the statement reads in part.