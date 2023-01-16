Bill would require instant replay at GHSA football championships

Questionable calls in a championship game fueled the legislation.

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A controversial high school championship game has produced a new bill in the 2023 General Assembly to require an instant replay. The idea has support at the DeKalb County school that lost the championship last month.

In that game, DeKalb County’s Cedar Grove High School appeared to score a touchdown in the third quarter. The referee ruled it came up short.

In the fourth quarter, Fayette County’s Sandy Creek High School made a goal-line play that referees ruled a touchdown. The game was played at Georgia State University's Center Parc Credit Union stadium. Fans watched a replay in the stadium.

"People looking at the replay and saying, 'What?' Sam Crenshaw said, on the TV broadcast of the game on GPB. "The angle we saw, he didn't make it in."

However, the rules did not allow the referees to give the play a second look. The play sealed a victory for Sandy Creek High.

"We have the technology available, readily available. 'Why not use it?'" asked Alice Malcom, a Cedar Grove alum and booster who was in the stands.

Now she’s supporting a bill that would require any high school, funded by the state, to use instant replay in a high school championship game. The bill is sponsored by a former NFL player, State Representative Demetrius Douglas (D-Stockbridge) said.

"I’m not blaming the officials for what has gone on. But... you have another set of eyes that you can use," Rep. Douglas said.

In December 2017, an apparent blown call cost Peach County High School a football championship against Calhoun High School. Replays showed a player catching a pass, taking two stops, and losing the ball when he slapped the ball into the end zone as he was tackled. Referees ruled the pass incomplete.

While it’s commonplace in pro and college games, replay is still spotty in high school games. The Georgia High School Association Director spoke about its challenges following the controversial championship game last month.

"There’s a lot that goes into video review. Operationally, 'How does it go, what are the angles? Do you have the technology?;” Dr. Robin Hines told reporters last month in response to a question about last month's game.

Hines added that Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which will host next year's championship games, will have the technology for referees to use replays.

"I was at the game (last month)," said Levi Forte, whose son Amari was Cedar Grove’s placekicker and punter.

During that championship game, he kicked a 36-yard field goal. However, Cedar Grove lost the game. Forte said his son's team should have won.

"He had no problem with losing," Forte said. "But he would prefer to lose on the field, not because of a bad call that cost them the game."