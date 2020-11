Georgia's electoral votes

A candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win the election.

ATLANTA — Georgia has 16 electoral votes and the presidential candidate who wins the peach state will take them all.

Georgia was once a reliably Republican state but over the past two years, the state is shifting. In 2018, Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the governor’s race to Gov. Brian Kemp. Now, in the 2020 presidential race, Georgia has yet to be called.

Analysts have labeled Georgia a swing state or battleground state for this race.

In the days before the election, both President Donald Trump’s and former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaigns made multiple stops in Georgia. The day before the election, President Obama campaigned for Biden in Atlanta. On Sunday, President Trump held a rally in Rome, Ga.

Alabama - 9 electoral votes

Alaska - 3 electoral votes

Arizona - 11 electoral votes

Arkansas - 6 electoral votes

California - 55 electoral votes

Colorado - 9 electoral votes

Connecticut - 7 electoral votes

Delaware - 3 electoral votes

District of Columbia - 3 electoral votes

Florida - 29 electoral votes

Georgia - 16 electoral votes

Hawaii - 4 electoral votes

Idaho - 4 electoral votes

Illinois - 20 electoral votes

Indiana - 11 electoral votes

Iowa - 6 electoral votes

Kansas - 6 electoral votes

Kentucky - 8 electoral votes

Louisiana - 8 electoral votes

Maine - 4 electoral votes

Maryland - 10 electoral votes

Massachusetts - 11 electoral votes

Michigan - 16 electoral votes

Minnesota - 10 electoral votes

Mississippi - 6 electoral votes

Missouri - 10 electoral votes

Montana - 3 electoral votes

Nebraska - 5 electoral votes

Nevada - 6 electoral votes

New Hampshire - 4 electoral votes

New Jersey - 14 electoral votes

New Mexico - 5 electoral votes

New York - 29 electoral votes

North Carolina - 15 electoral votes

North Dakota - 3 electoral votes

Ohio - 18 electoral votes

Oklahoma - 7 electoral votes

Oregon - 7 electoral votes

Pennsylvania - 20 electoral votes

Rhode Island - 4 electoral votes

South Carolina - 9 electoral votes

South Dakota - 3 electoral votes

Tennessee - 11 electoral votes

Texas - 38 electoral votes

Utah - 6 electoral votes

Vermont - 3 electoral votes

Virginia - 13 electoral votes

Washington - 12 electoral votes

West Virginia - 5 electoral votes

Wisconsin - 10 electoral votes