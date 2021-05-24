How former mayor Reed spent funds from sleepy 2013 campaign

The former mayor used campaign cash for flights, hotels and limos.

ATLANTA — As former mayor Kasim Reed ponders a re-entry to city politics, his most recent campaign tells a story of money raised and thousand spent for services that had nothing to do with his campaign.

And it’s not illegal.

Reed barely won election as mayor way in 2009. During his first term, Reed raised a bunch of money to win a second term. But because he had no serious opposition in 2013, he didn’t have to spend much of the money.

When he was sworn in for his second term, Reed's campaign was sitting on a nice pile of unspent money – $609,128 according to a report filed that month – which the mayor proceeded to spend on what his disclosure forms described as official business.

In the first six months of his second term, records indicate Reed took 32 rides with a limo company – and his campaign paid $6161.49 for them.

During those same six months, his campaign paid $21,137 for “official” airfare, including first and business class upgrades. And it paid more than $16,621.94 for nine hotel stays in locations from Atlanta to Brazil.

Reed also bought meals, made a few charitable contributions and donated to a few other campaigns.

All of it appears legal, said campaign finance attorney Marc Hershovitz.

"Georgia’s campaign finance laws are very generous," Hershovitz told 11Alive News.

As Reed continued to serve as Atlanta mayor, his campaign generated additional reports each year – which indicate he spent more than $442,437 in campaign money during his second term.

"To the extent Mayor Reed did not want to burden taxpayers with costs associated with official travel or otherwise, he used campaign funds in a manner that was appropriate," a spokeswoman for Reed wrote in an email.

Hershovitz said the rationale is legitimate. "I would say 'good for him' that he had the money to do it. He saved the taxpayers money," he said.

Hershovitz said Reed could have refunded campaign money to donors.