How Stacey Abrams helped pave the way for Georgia's U.S. Senate wins

'Victories come and go and that we have to keep fighting to build the capacity of Georgians to always be heard and seen in our electorate.'

ATLANTA — Stacey Abrams has been hailed as the architect who turned Georgia blue. The one-time Georgia gubernatorial candidate said this is only the beginning.

While Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock may have won seats in the Senate, tt is Stacey Abrams who has won over Georgians – helping to turn the state blue in not one, but three pivotal elections.

"I’m deeply excited and so proud of these two gentleman," said Abrams during a Zoom call with 11 Alive ono Tuesday.

We spoke to Abrams for the first time since Ossoff and Warnock reclaimed Democratic power in the U.S. Senate. The historic win, called for Rev. Raphael Warnock overnight, was overshadowed the next day.

A group of Pro-Trump supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol as members of Congress gathered for the Electoral College vote. Abrams said she immediately reached out to her friend, Congresswoman Nikema Williams, who was in the Capitol barricaded in her office.

"There should be no surprise that people took it to this level. It should remind us all we have to fight for our democracy every single day," said Abrams.

That's what the former gubernatorial candidate has been doing for at least the past decade. She quickly pointed out, she has worked alongside many others who also helped the two Democrats usher in their wins.

The road to the victory, she says was long with 10 million door knocks, millions of texts and calls, and she said there is more work to be done.

"We also know that victories come and go and that we have to keep fighting to build the capacity of Georgians to always be heard and seen in our electorate, but also holding our elected leaders accountable," she said.

Abrams said she supports President Donald Trump’s impeachment, believing his false claims about the election partly led to the Capitol siege.

Abrams is optimistic about the new administration, embracing how a new view can change the country as Biden becomes president and Georgia’s new senators take office.

"I am proud to know that President Joe Biden, Vice President Harris and that senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock will be part of rebuilding America and building back the trust we have in one another by providing service and support to one another," said Abrams.