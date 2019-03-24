Kamala Harris got the chance to speak to the congregation at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church Sunday morning ahead of a campaign rally planned at Morehouse College.

Harris, a first-term the first-term Democratic Senator in California, discussed race, school safety, and immigration.

Sunday was Youth Day at Ebenezer with the theme, "Our Voice Matters."

"When I look at our young leaders on this Youth Day, when I look at the future of our country, I know our future is bright," she said.

The former attorney general announced she was joining the crowded Democratic race for president back in January, launching her campaign on the same day as when the nation observed what would have been the 90th birthday of the slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

She mentioned King during her speech at Ebenezer.

"We know that our Youth has always been a part of the power behind every great movement," she said. "Dr. King was 26 years old when he led the Montgomery Boycott. We know John Lewis was 21 when he went to Mississippi as one of the original Freedom Fighters, and then Diane Nash, 22, when she led the sit-ins in Nashville."

One theme Harris kept in her speech was about injustices in America.

"We see injustice in our country when we see, in the name of so-called border security, that babies are ripped from their parents," she said.

"We see injustice when, now, in America today, parents have to sit down with their son when he is 12 years old to have 'the talk' and explain to him how he may be stopped arrested, chased, or even shot because of the color of his skin," she added.

Her rally at Morehouse will be held at Forbes Arena-McAfee Court. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Other presidential hopefuls have also visited Atlanta. Just last week, John Hickenlooper came to Atlanta for the CNN town hall.

Only a few Republicans have added their names in the hat for the presidential bid, including President Trump, who launched his reelection campaign on the day of his inauguration.

