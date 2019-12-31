ATLANTA — Long-serving Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson's career on Capitol Hill is winding down.

In August, Isakson announced he would resign at the end of the year, citing ongoing health concerns for the reasons he would step down on Dec. 31.

Now that the day has come, Isakson thanked everyone for their support.

"Dianne and I appreciate so many kind comments as my U.S. Senate career comes to a close along with 2019," he said in a tweet.

"We wish all Georgians and all Americans a happy New Year," he added. "While I will miss serving in the Senate, I am looking forward to a wonderful 2020."

In the letter he gave Gov. Brian Kemp about his decision to step down, he said "it has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime" to serve Georgia in the Senate since 2005.

But his career in pubic service started long before that 2004 election. According to his website, Iskason is the first Georgian ever to have been elected to the state House, state Senate, U.S. House, and U.S Senate.

RELATED: What they're saying about Governor Kemp's Senate pick, Kelly Loeffler

He's been the chairmen of the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs since 2015 -- a passion that's close his heart because he's a Veteran himself. He served in the Georgia Air National Guard from 1966 to 1972.

Isakson is respected by not only by Republican colleagues, but by Democrats as well - including Congressman John Lewis. Congress members took the time to honor him last month from the US House Floor.

RELATED: 'Thank you brother for your service': Rep. John Lewis embraces Sen. Johnny Isakson in touching tribute

Lewis called him a special man who was always willing to work across the aisle.

"Thank you brother for your service," Lewis said.

Now that he is leaving the Senate, Gov. Kemp named Atlanta businesswoman Kelly Loeffler to fill Isakson's seat until an election is held in November.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

15 arrested during human trafficking sting at metro Atlanta hotel