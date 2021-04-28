Itinerary | President Biden to travel to Georgia, visit former President Carter on Thursday

After the visit with the Carters, the president is expected to participate in a drive-in car rally in metro Atlanta.

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden and the First Lady, Jill, are expected to travel to Georgia Thursday. During their time in the Peach State, they will stop in Plains to visit former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn.

After the visit with the Carters, the president is expected to participate in a drive-in car rally in metro Atlanta. White House officials said the event will " highlight how he has delivered on his promises to the American people." The Democratic National Committee said they would be holding the rally to celebrate President Biden's 100th day in office. Details on where that would be held were not immediately available.

The White House released Biden's schedule Wednesday night for the trip.

10:30 AM | The Bidens will depart Joint Base Andrews en route Plains, Georgia

Joint Base Andrews



12:15 PM | The Bidens will arrive at Lawson Army Airfield

Lawson Army Airfield



12:25 PM | The Bidens depart Lawson Army Airfield en route Jimmy Carter Regional Airport

Lawson Army Airfield



12:55 PM | The Bidens will arrive at Jimmy Carter Regional Airport

Jimmy Carter Regional Airport



1:25 PM | The Bidens will meet with former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

Plains, Georgia



2:55 PM | The Bidens will depart Jimmy Carter Regional Airport en route Gwinnett County Airport

Jimmy Carter Regional Airport



3:55 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Gwinnett County Airport

Gwinnett County Airport



6:00 PM | The Bidens will participate in a drive-in car rally

Infinite Energy Center, Duluth, Georgia



6:40 PM | The Bidens will depart Duluth, Georgia en route Gwinnett County Airport

Duluth, Georgia