ATLANTA — Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter and White House advisor, is in Atlanta today for initiatives related to the administration's efforts to combat human trafficking.

Trump is slated to meet with officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp and Sen. Kelly Loeffler, at a roundtable on combating trafficking in the morning.

Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp, whose GRACE Commission has been tasked with tackling the issue in the state, will also be there.

Trump will later visit trafficking survivors at a local Atlanta safe haven shelter.

Trafficking has been especially troublesome in Georgia, which has been identified as one of the states with the most trafficking cases.

11Alive's Hope Ford reported Monday on a new study that will reveal the scope of how illicit massage parlors facilitate trafficking around Atlanta.

Camila Zolfaghari, the CEO of Street Grace, an Atlanta-based organization working to prevent human trafficking, met with Gov. Kemp on Monday at the Capital.

"Every day, innocent children are bought and sold in Georgia. Under the leadership of @GAFirstLady and the GRACE Commission, we are working to change that," Gov. Kemp tweeted on Monday night, ahead of Trump's visit.

