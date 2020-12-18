Ivanka Trump to campaign in Georgia with Perdue, Loeffler

The Senate runoff races are set for Jan. 5.

Ivanka Trump will be in Georgia next week to stump for the two Republican U.S. Senators fighting to keep their seats.

The president's daughter will visit the Peach State on Monday, Dec. 21, to campaign for Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, according to the Georgia Republican Party.

Several big names for both the Republican and Democratic parties have visited Georgia in recent weeks as we inch closer to the Jan. 5 runoff races. The races have drawn significant national attention with the balance of power in the U.S. Senate to be determined by how Georgia votes.

Perdue will take on his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff as Loeffler faces Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Vice President Mike Pence has attended several "Defend the Majority" rallies in the state since the Nov. 3 election. President Donald Trump has also stumped in Georgia.

On the Democratic side, former President Barack Obama took part in a virtual event to support Warnock and Ossoff and President-elect Joe Biden visited Georgia this week for a drive-in rally.

Ivanka Trump is expected to highlight the accomplishments of the Trump Administration along with the importance of voting in the Georgia runoff elections, according to the news release. She will make an early vote stop in Milton, participate in a fireside chat in Suwanee, and attend the Walton County BBQ.