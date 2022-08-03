x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in car crash

Walorski represented Indiana's 2nd Congressional District.
Credit: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File
In this July 19, 2018 file photo, Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington.

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, R-Indiana, and two of her staff members were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County, Indiana.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed the news, saying Walorski's husband had been informed by the sheriff's office.

"She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," McCarthy wrote. "Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers."

CBS affiliate WSBT said the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on State Road 19 south of State Road 119.

CBS Capitol Hill Producer Rebecca Kaplan said Walorski's district director, Zachery Potts, and communications director, Emma Thomson, were the two staffers who also died in the crash.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Weekly Atlanta weather and forecast: August 3