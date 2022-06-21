Jan. 6 Committee hearings today will put Georgia in the spotlight | Live updates

The proceedings will begin at 1 p.m. ET, and out of four announced panelists who will testify before the committee on Tuesday, three are from the Peach State.

ATLANTA — The January 6 Committee will reconvene today with a hearing that puts Georgia front and center.

They include the Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger; the chief operating officer of the Secretary of State's Office, Gabriel Sterling; and a Fulton County elections worker who stayed late at State Farm Arena on Election Night 2020 and became the subject of a withering harassment campaign by conspiracists advancing fraud narratives, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss.

11Alive will be monitoring the hearings all afternoon and providing live updates as the committee hears testimony in the first panel from Raffensperger and Sterling, and then in the second panel from Moss.

9:30 a.m. | Good morning! The hearings are scheduled to begin in a little over three hours this afternoon, at 1 p.m.