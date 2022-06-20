Georgia election worker subjected to harassment campaign added to Jan. 6 hearings for tomorrow

Wandrea "Shaye" Moss will testify in a second panel Tuesday as Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger and election official Gabriel Sterling testify in the other.

ATLANTA — A Fulton County election worker who became the subject of an intense harassment campaign during the 2020 election will be among the Georgians testifying on Tuesday before the Jan. 6 Committee.

Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger and the chief operating officer of the Secretary of State's Office, Gabriel Sterling, were already scheduled to testify tomorrow. They will appear on a panel first with an Arizona lawmaker.

In a second panel announced on Monday evening by the Jan. 6 Committee, testimony will be given by Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, who was one of the central fixations of 2020 election fraud conspiracies.

Moss faced a wave of threatening messages, phone calls and even people appearing at her home after she became the target in late 2020 and early 2021 of President Donald Trump and supporters of his insisting Georgia's election results had been fraudulently manipulated.

She was among a handful of election workers at State Farm Arena who counted ballots late into the early morning after Election Night, after most workers, observers and media members had left due to a misunderstanding about whether counting was done for the night.

Witnesses for Tuesday's hearing ⤵️



Panel 1

• Rusty Bowers, Arizona House Speaker

• Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State

• Gabriel Sterling, Georgia Secretary of State Chief Operating Officer



Panel 2

• Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, former Georgia election worker — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 20, 2022

State and local officials pressed for counting to resume after it had stopped, and surveillance video of the events at State Farm Arena was seized on by former President Trump and conspiracists pushing the fraud narrative.

Last year, Reuters reported in extensive detail on the campaign that followed against Moss and her mother.

"The two women told Reuters about threats of lynching and racial slurs, along with alarming visits by strangers to (their) homes," that report said. "Moss, 37, avoided leaving her home except for work and said she remains wracked with anxiety and depression."