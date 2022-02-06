Cobb County elections director subpoenaed to testify in Trump interference probe

A special grand jury is examining the former president's role in trying to overturn Georgia's 2020 election result.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County's director of elections and voter registration, Janine Eveler, said Friday she had been subpoenaed to testify for the special grand jury in Fulton County that is examining former President Donald Trump's interference campaign in Georgia during the 2020 election.

It's not completely clear what Eveler will testify about.

Much of the campaign to assert fraud in 2020 was centered around events in Fulton County. Incidents such as the harassment campaign against State Farm Arena election workers and a call from Trump to Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger in which he pressed him to "find" enough votes to flip the result are likely to be the focus of the inquiry.

Nonetheless, Cobb did find itself on the periphery of some of the efforts by Trump supporters to uncover what they insisted would be evidence of fraud.

That notably included one instance in which a woman went to the Jim R. Miller Event Center, where the county was counting ballots and took video that went viral among Trump supporters of a truck shredding documents.

While they insisted what the truck was shedding was ballots, Cobb said it was disposing of "non-relevant" elections materials, like envelopes with voter information or printed emails.

"The shredding company routinely responds to the Elections Department following an election to help dispose of non-relevant materials that cannot be easily disposed of," the county said at that time.

Eveler in that instance said she had "contacted state officials to reassure them this was a routine clean-up operation and they could come to inspect our stored materials if they wished.”

About a week later, a similar video went viral among Trump supporters with a shredding truck outside the county election offices.

The county explained in that instance the shredding was being done for the Cobb Tax Commissioner's Office, which is housed in the same building, and that their ballots were stored several miles away at the event center.

Later, Raffensperger commissioned a signature audit of absentee ballots by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in Cobb County and said it revealed no indication of organized fraud in the election.