Jason Esteves announces run for Georgia Senate

Jason Esteves became the first Latino elected to a school board in Georgia in 2013.

ATLANTA — A former Atlanta school board representative announced he has set his sights on a Georgia Senate seat.

Jason Esteves announced on Twitter Thursday that he's running for state Senate District 6, which represents parts of Fulton and Cobb counties.

"Georgians deserve to live in a state where everyone has the opportunity to thrive," he said in a tweet.

Esteves is a business lawyer and Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education representative. He became the first Latino elected to a school board in Georgia in 2013 and was re-elected for his third term on the board with more than half of the vote, according to his campaign website.

"From Grove Park to East Cobb, from Buckhead to Vinings, we deserve to have a state senator that will continue the fight for a strong public education system, access to affordable healthcare, a thriving economy, and a healthy, livable state that is welcoming and inclusive to all," he said in a statement.

Georgians deserve to live in a state where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.



I’m running for State Senate because I have the experience to lead the fight for a brighter future and ensure your voice is heard.



Join our campaign today! #gapolhttps://t.co/fv52jHcMia — Jason Esteves (@jasonesteves) December 9, 2021

The lawyer also served as board chair for APS, championing initiatives that helped create the Center for Equity and Social Justice and formed an LGBTQ+ Task Force that recommended policy changes for LGBTQ+ students and staff within the district, according to his campaign website.

Esteves currently serves as the vice president at Equifax Inc. and is the treasurer of the Democratic Party of Georgia.

Esteves is running to replace Democrat Jen Jordan. Jordan flipped the seat to Democratic control during a runoff election in 2017.