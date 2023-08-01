Prominent Georgia Democrat among those subpoenaed for Trump Fulton County grand jury

Jen Jordan, a former state senator and the Democratic Party nominee for attorney general last year, told 11Alive she'd been subpoenaed in the proceedings.

ATLANTA — A leading Georgia Democrat is the latest figure to confirm receiving a subpoena in Fulton County's Trump investigation grand jury proceedings.

Jen Jordan, a former state senator and the Democratic Party nominee for attorney general last year, told 11Alive she'd been subpoenaed.to testify before the grand jury in Atlanta.

It follows on the revelation Monday night by independent Atlanta journalist George Chidi that he had also been subpoenaed. Chidi said he happened upon the meeting in December 2020 at the Georgia Capitol where 16 "alternate" Republican electors were to cast Electoral College ballots on behalf of Donald Trump.

He said he was kicked out of the room shortly after entering and lied to about the purpose of the meeting.

Jordan first confirmed her subpoena to CNN. She told 11Alive she had no additional comment on the subpoena.

Jordan was among the state senators at a Georgia Senate subcommittee hearing in December 2020 at which Rudy Giuliani and other figures appeared in order to lay out the fraud claims being pushed at the time by Trump and his allies. It is not clear, though, what the subject of Jordan's testimony would be.

Giuliani's testimony at that time focused on the "suitcases full of ballots" claim concerning State Farm Arena and Election Night 2020.

Giuliani and other supporters of the former president had seized on vote scanning and processing that occurred after most election workers, observers and media left State Farm Arena on Election Night. A leak in the arena in the morning had delayed operations and as the evening grew late, officials on scene told everyone they could go home.

After learning counting had stopped, state officials and Fulton County made the call for the few election employees remaining to resume work.

Surveillance videos from inside the arena showed this process happening, with conspiracists focusing in on ballot containers that were removed from under tables. Two election workers on scene, a mother and daughter named Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, became the subject of an intense harassment campaign by Trump and his supporters.

Freeman and Moss later testified to the Jan. 6 Committee about how their lives were turned upside down by the harassment campaign.

State election officials stressed the "suitcases" were normal ballot containers, and long ago released the full surveillance footage showing they were put under tables by the workers who had begun leaving.

Georgia's State Election Board officially closed its investigation into that case last month, determining the State Farm Arena claims were "false and unsubstantiated."