Jill Biden holding several virtual events in Georgia Thursday

Here's a look at the events.

ATLANTA — Jill Biden is planning on holding three virtual events Thursday in Georgia.

Biden for President, a group supporting her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden, released the itinerary for the events that are scheduled for May 21.

11 a.m.: Front-line Workers Virtual Coffee with Jill Biden in Albany, Georgia

3:45 p.m.: Georgia Educators Virtual Listening Session with Jill Biden in Atlanta

6 p.m.: Virtual Organizing Event with Jill Biden in Atlanta. Members of the public who want to participate will need to RSVP.

The former Second Lady has been a part of Georgia events in the past. In March of 2019, she hosted a conversation at Morehouse School of Medicine about cancer research.

She was joined by students seeking degrees in the medical field.

Get more information on the 6 p.m.organizing event here.