Jill Biden to speak with Georgia military, veteran families during a virtual roundtable

The event will happen on Monday at 3:30 p.m. eastern time.

ATLANTA — Former Second Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, plans to host a virtual roundtable with military and veteran families in Georgia.

The event will happen on Monday at 3:30 p.m. eastern time. 

The roundtable is all in an effort to discuss Joe Biden's plans and commitments to military families and caregivers as he continues to campaign for the upcoming presidential election. 

The former second lady will be joined by Georgia State Representatives Calvin Smyre and Scott Holcomb so they can share their experiences. 

Dr. Biden is a military mom and has long supported military families. According to the White House archives, Dr. Biden has continuously worked to "bring awareness to the sacrifices made by many military families."

Members of the public looking to attend this virtual discussion should RSVP here.

Credit: Michael Zorn/Invision/AP
Jill Biden introduces a performance by the cast of "Bandstand" at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)

