Mayor Dickens, Atlanta City Council remember longtime member who passed away

He was the representative for District 11.

ATLANTA — Atlanta officials are reaching out to remember the life of a former Atlanta City Council member who holds the record for longest time served.

“With the passing of Jim Maddox, we mourn the loss of a selfless and insightful visionary who was a trailblazing advocate in helping the City of Atlanta establish an international presence and partnerships with other countries. His representation overseas and efforts helped place Atlanta on a global stage. As a result of his unwavering commitment to his community and city, he left a profound mark as the longest-serving member of the City Council. We extend our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.”

Jim Maddox, who was affectionately referred to as the Dean of Atlanta City Council, retired back in 2009 after serving 32 years and eight terms in office.

A release from city council stated the Atlanta native served as the chair of the Community Development and Human Services committee.

Legislation he helped authored, according to the release, includes:

Crafting the city’s E-911 system

Producing the Atlanta Sister Cities Commission

Helping to open the Cascade Springs Nature Preserve

Creating a Tax Allocation District along the Campbellton Corridor

To recognize his service to the city, the Community Development and Human Services committee unanimously passed an ordinance to honor Jim Maddox by name at the gateway to the Cascade Springs Nature Preserve.

Mayor Andre Dickens released the following statement in light of the news:

“I am saddened to learn that the man known as the Dean of the Atlanta City Council has passed away. Jim Maddox held the record as the longest serving elected leader in Atlanta’s history. He spent 32 years on the Council. He capably represented District 11 but was also a major flagbearer for Atlanta on the global stage. He may have left public office, but Mr. Maddox never stopped singing Atlanta’s praises around the world. This city has lost a staunch champion. On behalf of the City of Atlanta, I’m sending sincere condolences to the Maddox family.”

