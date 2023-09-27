Creature Comforts releases 2 beers celebrating Jimmy Carter's 99th birthday and industry impacts

And yes, one of the beers has peanuts from Plains in it.

ATHENS, Ga. — Looking to celebrate former President Jimmy Carter's birthday this weekend with a toast? Why not do it with a craft beer inspired by the humanitarian himself.

Creature Comforts Brewing in Athens is celebrating Carter with the release of two new beers this weekend.

One is called Beautiful Mosaic, named after one of Carter's famous quotes about America, and the other is a stout infused with 40 pounds of peanuts from Plains.

The brewery is also honoring Carter's humanitarian work on National Good Neighbor Day Thursday. That is a day Carter commemorated during his presidency.

A service day will be held in the tap room of Creature Comforts and Carter trivia will be available on the patio.

"One of our core values is the importance of leaving a legacy and I would argue that there are few other people who have left quite the legacy as Jimmy and also Rosalynn Carter," Matt Stevens from Creature Comforts said. "Because they have told such an incredible story with their life we wanted to just do everything we can think of and lean into things that they have given to us, like our industry."

Yes, that's correct you can even thank Jimmy Carter for the craft beer industry.

"The man who famously removed all the alcohol from the White House is the same man who kick-started the craft brewing industry as we know it today," Stevens added.

Many historians believe a bill Carter signed, HR 1337, is what gave rise to the industry.

It was a transportation bill, which had an amendment that legalized home brewing, something that had been illegal since prohibition.