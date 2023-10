The 39th U.S. president reached a special milestone on Oct. 1.

ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter turned 99 on Sunday, and birthday wishes are coming in from far and wide.

At 11Alive, we also wanted to send a birthday message to the 39th president on this remarkable occasion.

Anchors Jennifer Bellamy, Jonathan Martin, Ron Jones and Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb donned the special "99" hats being produced by the Carter Center and wished President Carter a happy birthday.