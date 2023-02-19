Here's how you can send a personal message to President Carter, his family

The Carter Center announced Saturday the 39th president would enter home hospice care.

ATLANTA — A day after The Carter Center announced that former President Jimmy Carter would "spend his remaining time" in home hospice, the center is offering a way for you to show your support.

"We really appreciate all the kind words we've received from President Carter's admirers," they said on social media.

They went on to encourage you to send support to the 98-year-old and his family by offering "messages of peace and comfort."

The Carter Center said the 39th president has the full support of his medical team and family, which “asks for privacy at this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

Jason Carter, the former president's grandson who now chairs The Carter Center governing board, said Saturday in a tweet that he “saw both of my grandparents yesterday. They are at peace and—as always—their home is full of love.”