'He helped my son' | Mother speaks about friendship between son and Jimmy Carter

One 15-minute phone call led to years of friendship, advocacy and mentorship between the former president and Mattie Stephanek.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Nearly two decades after losing her son, one mother recalls the friendship that blossomed between the 13-year-old boy and Jimmy Carter.

A 15-minute phone call between Mattie Stephanek and and the former president led to years of friendship, advocacy and mentorship.

“He wanted to talk peace with Jimmy Carter for 15 minutes," said Mattie's mother, Jeni Stephanek. "But he ended up becoming best friends with this man.”

Mattie met the former president after he was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy at just 10 years old. Following his diagnosis, Mattie had three wishes -- Meet Oprah Winfrey, talk to Jimmy Carter about peace and publish a book of poetry.

Once the two became friends, Mattie's mother said the Carter guided her son during some of his toughest moments.

“He helped my son during the years he was suffering, helped him cope with war in the world and with his own imminent death," Jeni said. "And Jimmy Carter has done the same for me. After Mattie died, Jimmy was one of the people that gave me purpose on earth.”

Photos | Friendship blossoms between mother's son and Jimmy Carter 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

He also worked with Mattie on one of his seven best-selling books, bonding over bringing hope, peace and faith to the world.

“Carter: he was one of the great best poets I ever met," Jeni said. "His incisive analysis of human character and his vision of how the world can be a better place was very accurately and precisely combined in his poetry.”

Mattie got all his wishes and more before he died at 13 years old in 2004. And at his funeral, the hero turned best friend, the former US President, delivered the eulogy.

With Carter in hospice care, Jeni, who is also known as "Mama Peace," wants the former president to know the same applies to him.

“I understand what it's like to sit by the bed or by the TV, waiting for news about somebody that matters so deeply, so profoundly," Jeni said. "And waiting and wondering, knowing that it’s going to end but not knowing when. That is heavy. How do we continue his message? What I want to say to people is start right now. Don't wait till he dies.”

Though the book might end, the two's message always continues. Jeni said that Carter is the reason that the Mattie Stepanek Peace Foundation is still thriving nearly 20 years after Mattie's death.