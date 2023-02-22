'Hope that his goodness rubs off': Jimmy Carter's niece honors her uncle with tie-dye peace signs in downtown Plains

LeAnne Smith says she hopes the symbols remind people of Jimmy Carter's push for peace.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PLAINS, Ga. — The town of Plains has the name 'Carter' all over it.

Tributes to former President Jimmy Carter and his family are everywhere.

Wednesday night, a more artistic one went up downtown: tie-dye peace signs.

Just minutes from downtown Plains, you'll find a pretty artsy house. Pop into the backyard, and that's where you'll find LeAnne Smith.

"I've got all kinds of spray paint because I'm an artist," she laughed.

Smith is an artist with more than 30 years of teaching experience. She's also Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's niece.

"Here I am, 6th grader, probably walking up to a door saying, 'Knock knock. I'm here to ask you to vote for my uncle,'" she recalled.

President Carter is just her 'Uncle Jimmy.' Smith loves him, and wants to make sure he knows the town does too. So, a new art project was born. It's a family affair.

"Put them up in honor of Uncle Jimmy, and all that he stands for peace around the world," she said.

Smith's mother and some cousins hung up the multicolored woodwork Wednesday afternoon. Smith hopes the symbols remind people of Jimmy Carter's push for peace.

"I'm glad we got to share him with the world. And just hope that his goodness rubs off. Because we can use it," Smith said.

She says she wants the peace signs to stay up for a long time. To be exact, she wants them to stay up as long as downtown businesses will let her.

Smith chose the colors to represent the 1970s when Jimmy Carter won the Oval Office.