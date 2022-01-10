Community paints colors of peace to celebrate President Jimmy Carter's birthday

The president's namesake museum took a creative approach for birthday celebrations.

ATLANTA — Some of the community's smallest members rang in former President Jimmy Carter's 98th birthday with some paint and peace on Saturday.

The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum celebrated the opening of The Colors of Peace: President Carter's Vision Through the Art of Children exhibit. Installation pieces included artworks created at the museum with organizers asking children to help cover the windows and sidewalks with their vision of peace.

Children were also encouraged to create a birthday card for Carter. Attendees also participated in window painting, sidewalk chalk art, reveled at balloon twisting and opted for face painting.