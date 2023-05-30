Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia, Carter Center announces

The family released a statement in response.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia, according to an announcement from the Carter Center on Tuesday.

The center adds that she "continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones."

Carter herself has been a mental health advocate for years, focusing much of her attention on the condition.

The Carter Center noted she "urged improved access to care and decreased stigma about issues surrounding mental health," throughout her time in the Governor's Mansion, White House, and beyond.

“There are only four kinds of people in the world — those that have been caregivers, those that are caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers," Rosalynn Carter is most famous for saying.

In addition, the center said one in 10 older Americans has dementia, noting:

"We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support. We hope sharing our family's news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country.