ATLANTA — Former Vice President Joe Biden is rescheduling his trip to Georgia to campaign for Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor.

A spokesman for Abrams' campaign said Monday that Biden has a scheduling conflict and now expected to visit in October.

Biden is the latest big-name Democrat to support Abrams in the Georgia gubernatorial race against Republican Brian Kemp.

She has also gained the endorsement of former U.S. presidents Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama. U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris have also backed Abram's campaign.

On the Kemp side, Vice President Mike Pence is planning to visit Georgia to campaign on his behalf. A recent event had to be postponed because of forecasted impacts of then Hurricane Florence.

