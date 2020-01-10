Faith, state leaders hold Biden-Harris counter rally during Vice President Pence visit to Atlanta

It happened only about five minutes away from the Cobb Galleria, where Pence held a campaign luncheon and speaking event.

SMYRNA, Ga. — As Republicans rallied around Vice President Mike Pence in Cobb County, Wednesday, Democrats did the same for presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris.

It happened only about five minutes away from the Cobb Galleria, where Pence held a campaign luncheon and speaking event - and where President Trump held his own rally for Black supporters less than a week earlier.

Wednesday's Biden event was put on by a collection of faith leaders and politicians, who criticized the intention behind the Vice President's visit.

According to those who spoke at the rally, the Biden camp believes the Trump Administration is using the faith community as a "tool." They also slammed the administration's response to COVID-19.

State Rep. Erick Allen said during the rally that the current administration has "abandoned" Georgia voters during the pandemic.

"I hope the Vice President comes and talks to the faith community, and to the governor, about an administration who has neglected to get Georgians the unemployment benefits they have needed for months," Allen said. "They have lost homes, they have lost cars. Their students and their children are still doing virtual school because of an inept response to the coronavirus."

Former UN Ambassador Andrew Young also issued a statement on Pence's visit - on behalf of the Biden campaign - calling the upcoming election the "most consequential" one of our lifetime, also hammering home the message of the Trump Administration's response to the coronavirus.

"Never before have we seen an administration so deeply corrupt and detrimental to the lives of Americans," Young said, in part. "The failed leadership of President Trump and Vice President Pence has cost more than 200,000 Americans their lives and millions of others, their livelihoods and their well-being."