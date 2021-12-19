'Georgia has lost a giant' | Leaders react to passing of Johnny Isakson

Isakson, Gov. Brian Kemp said, "personified what it means to be a Georgian."

ATLANTA — Johnny Isakson, the longtime Georgia senator who was once called a "special man" by the late Congressman John Lewis, was remembered upon his death at 76 for the rare stature he held as a lawmaker with near-universal bipartisan respect who always "demonstrated integrity, honesty and kindness."

Isakson, Gov. Brian Kemp said, "personified what it means to be a Georgian."

A testament to the kind of ideology-transcending warmth he engendered, Kemp's Democratic rival Stacey Abrams said she was "honored to call him friend."

Tributes from across the political spectrum poured in for Isakson on Sunday.

Sen. Mitt Romney, the Utah Republican, said "no one welcomed me to the Senate like he did; no one better demonstrated integrity, honesty and kindness." Georgia's Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff said he "put his state and his country ahead of self and party, and his great legacy endures."

Here are some of the reactions and remembrances of Isakson as they come in:

Gov. Brian Kemp

"Georgia has lost a giant, one of its greatest statesmen, and a servant leader dedicated to making his state and country better than he found it."

Read my full statement on the passing of U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson below: pic.twitter.com/RS9Cw3gxM3 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) December 19, 2021

Stacey Abrams

"With every interaction, my respect for him grew and never wavered."

U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson served the whole of Georgia with attention and fairness. With every interaction, my respect for him grew and never wavered. Though we held different ideologies, I was honored to call him friend. God’s peace to his family, loved ones and friends. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 19, 2021

Sen. Jon Ossoff

"Senator Isakson was a statesman who served Georgia with honor."

Sen. @ossoff Statement on Passing of Former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson pic.twitter.com/DavpBeM8hk — Ossoff's Office (@SenOssoff) December 19, 2021

Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock:

Warnock issued this statement:

“All of Georgia is grieving the loss of a political giant this morning. Senator Johnny Isakson represented the best of our state and our country. Senator Isakson was known for putting Georgia first and working across the aisle to get things done. I enjoyed spending time with Senator Isakson, including every year when he would come join Ebenezer Baptist Church for our annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. And, I will always cherish the words of advice and encouragement he gave me after I was elected to be one of Georgia’s next United States Senators.

“His model of public service is an example to future generations of leaders on how to stand on principle and make progress while also governing with compassion and a heart for compromise. We’re all better for Senator Isakson’s many decades of service, and it is an honor to serve in the seat he once held. He was an upstanding elected official, and an even better man. I will miss him, and I send my deepest sympathies to his family and all of us across Georgia and the country who loved and admired him.”

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell

"His infectious warmth and charisma, his generosity, and his integrity made Johnny one of the most admired and beloved people in the Capitol."

Elaine and I are extremely sad to learn of the passing of our dear friend, Johnny Isakson. Today, we are united with Johnny’s family in their grief. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/FZc3xwV1pl — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) December 19, 2021

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston

"He spent his life devoted to building this state up - to making the future brighter for Georgia and those who call it home."

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney

"The loss will be felt by the people he served, the veterans he championed and the nation he loved."

Heavy heart learning that Johnny Isakson has died. No one welcomed me to the Senate like he did; no one better demonstrated integrity, honesty & kindness. The loss will be felt by the people he served, the veterans he championed & the nation he loved. Rest well, my good friend. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) December 19, 2021

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker

"Johnny was a leader, a statesman, a husband, a father and a great Georgian."

We are so sad to hear of the passing of Senator Isakson. Johnny was a leader, a statesman, a husband, a father, and a great Georgian. He made our state and country so proud! Praying for his family and friends. 🙏🏾 — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) December 19, 2021

Texas Sen. John Cornyn

"A wonderful human being."

Isakson’s motto was a simple one: “There are two types of people in this world: friends and future friends.” https://t.co/yobUUqewrp — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) December 19, 2021

Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate and former Sen. David Perdue

"Johnny was an effective colleague, a mentor I looked up to, and a friend whom I deeply cherished."

Bonnie and I are heartbroken by the passing of former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson. Johnny was an effective colleague, a mentor I looked up to, and a friend whom I deeply cherished. pic.twitter.com/UBELfGXY6F — David Perdue (@DavidPerdueGA) December 19, 2021

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr

"Johnny Isakson exemplified everything you would want in a public servant."

Read my full statement below on the passing of U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson. pic.twitter.com/WwTlcb17Jb — GA AG Chris Carr (@Georgia_AG) December 19, 2021

Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones

"One of Georgia's tallest pines has fallen."

One of Georgia’s tallest pines has fallen.



I had the honor of serving with Senator Johnny Isakson during my time in the state legislature.



Few loved the state of Georgia as much as him and have served our state more honorably. RIP. — Vernon Jones For Governor (@RepVernonJones) December 19, 2021

University of Georgia President Jere W. Morehead

"He was a loyal Georgia Bulldog who made all of us proud to be fellow graduates of the University of Georgia."

Statement by Jere W. Morehead, President, University of Georgia, on the passing of Senator John H. “Johnny” Isakson: pic.twitter.com/Adtryuv6ss — UGA (@universityofga) December 19, 2021

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

"A true statesman with a servant's heart, he was always attentive to the needs of our communities."

I’m privileged to have called @SenatorIsakson a friend. A true statesman with a servant’s heart, he was always attentive to the needs of our communities. While our state has lost a man of honor, he leaves an indelible example of servant leadership, we should all work to emulate. pic.twitter.com/DmXSBOQJXQ — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 19, 2021

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan

"Sen. Isakson was truly a role model for me in politics and taught me the value of making friends and building consensus."

Profoundly sad to hear about the passing of Sen. Johnny Isakson. Like he was to many, Sen. Isakson was truly a role model for me in politics and taught me the value of making friends and building consensus. We can all learn lessons from the life of service led by Sen. Isakson. — Geoff Duncan (@GeoffDuncanGA) December 19, 2021

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler

"God blessed our state with this tireless champion of building bridges."

Senator Johnny Isakson leaves an indelible mark of service and grace on Georgia, the Senate and our country. God blessed our state with this tireless champion of building bridges, who dedicated his life to his faith, family, and community. pic.twitter.com/ds3N0VzSb3 — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) December 19, 2021

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin

"Senator Isakson was one of the most decent human beings I ever had the pleasure of knowing."

Senator Isakson was one of the most decent human beings I ever had the pleasure of knowing. His career was one of public service, not self service. Georgia has lost a favorite son and our country has lost a true patriot. My heart is with his family and everyone who loved him. — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) December 19, 2021

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center

"Senator Isakson was a bridge builder in the Senate and strongly supported our MLK Day Commemorative Service."