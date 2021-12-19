'Georgia has lost a giant' | Leaders react to passing of Johnny Isakson

ATLANTA — Johnny Isakson, the longtime Georgia senator who was once called a "special man" by the late Congressman John Lewis, was remembered upon his death at 76 for the rare stature he held as a lawmaker with near-universal bipartisan respect who always "demonstrated integrity, honesty and kindness."
Isakson, Gov. Brian Kemp said, "personified what it means to be a Georgian."
A testament to the kind of ideology-transcending warmth he engendered, Kemp's Democratic rival Stacey Abrams said she was "honored to call him friend."
Tributes from across the political spectrum poured in for Isakson on Sunday.
Sen. Mitt Romney, the Utah Republican, said "no one welcomed me to the Senate like he did; no one better demonstrated integrity, honesty and kindness." Georgia's Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff said he "put his state and his country ahead of self and party, and his great legacy endures."
Here are some of the reactions and remembrances of Isakson as they come in:
Gov. Brian Kemp
"Georgia has lost a giant, one of its greatest statesmen, and a servant leader dedicated to making his state and country better than he found it."
Stacey Abrams
"With every interaction, my respect for him grew and never wavered."
Sen. Jon Ossoff
"Senator Isakson was a statesman who served Georgia with honor."
Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock:
Warnock issued this statement:
“All of Georgia is grieving the loss of a political giant this morning. Senator Johnny Isakson represented the best of our state and our country. Senator Isakson was known for putting Georgia first and working across the aisle to get things done. I enjoyed spending time with Senator Isakson, including every year when he would come join Ebenezer Baptist Church for our annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. And, I will always cherish the words of advice and encouragement he gave me after I was elected to be one of Georgia’s next United States Senators.
“His model of public service is an example to future generations of leaders on how to stand on principle and make progress while also governing with compassion and a heart for compromise. We’re all better for Senator Isakson’s many decades of service, and it is an honor to serve in the seat he once held. He was an upstanding elected official, and an even better man. I will miss him, and I send my deepest sympathies to his family and all of us across Georgia and the country who loved and admired him.”
Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell
"His infectious warmth and charisma, his generosity, and his integrity made Johnny one of the most admired and beloved people in the Capitol."
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston
"He spent his life devoted to building this state up - to making the future brighter for Georgia and those who call it home."
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney
"The loss will be felt by the people he served, the veterans he championed and the nation he loved."
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker
"Johnny was a leader, a statesman, a husband, a father and a great Georgian."
Texas Sen. John Cornyn
"A wonderful human being."
Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate and former Sen. David Perdue
"Johnny was an effective colleague, a mentor I looked up to, and a friend whom I deeply cherished."
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr
"Johnny Isakson exemplified everything you would want in a public servant."
Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones
"One of Georgia's tallest pines has fallen."
University of Georgia President Jere W. Morehead
"He was a loyal Georgia Bulldog who made all of us proud to be fellow graduates of the University of Georgia."
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
"A true statesman with a servant's heart, he was always attentive to the needs of our communities."
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan
"Sen. Isakson was truly a role model for me in politics and taught me the value of making friends and building consensus."
Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler
"God blessed our state with this tireless champion of building bridges."
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin
"Senator Isakson was one of the most decent human beings I ever had the pleasure of knowing."
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center
"Senator Isakson was a bridge builder in the Senate and strongly supported our MLK Day Commemorative Service."