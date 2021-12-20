Johnny Isakson 'hated the politics of politics' | Georgia AG remembers the former senator

A longtime aide: said he succeeded with both parties.

ATLANTA — For a long time, Johnny Isakson was one of the few Republicans at the State Capitol. It helps explain why he is now remembered as kind of a contradiction – a conservative true-believer who still found ways to work with Democrats.

The former U.S. Senator died Sunday after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease.

"As a young man growing up in politics, I wanted to be like Johnny Isakson," said Chris Carr, who is now attorney general of Georgia.

When Isakson unsuccessfully ran for the U.S. Senate 25 years ago, Carr interned on the campaign – and was campaign manager when Isakson ran again and won eight years later.

"Johnny was smart, he was wise, he was humble. And he was personable. And he’s one of the most successful politicians who hated the politics of politics," Carr said.

He added that Isakson preferred to be addressed with his first name rather than as "senator."

"He didn’t chase the media. He rolled up his sleeves. He loved policy. He loved solving problems. He loved fixing things but he didn’t like the trappings of politics. And I think that’s why people liked him," Carr said.

Carr eventually became Isakson’s U.S. Senate chief of staff.

Isakson remained a Republican who stuck hard to conservative doctrine; CNN reported that Isakson voted some 60 times to repeal the Affordable Care Act. At the same time, he gained a loyal following among Democrats like Congressman David Scott – who worked across the aisle with Isakson and endorsed him over a Democrat in Isakson’s final Senate race in 2016.

“I’ve always voted for Johnny Isakson. He’s my friend. He’s my partner. We’ve worked together on veterans affairs issues. And I always look out for my partners," Scott told 11Alive News in August 2016.

Isakson easily won that race – but Parkinson's disease forced him to exit the Senate before the end of his second six-year term. Carr, who learned politics under Isakson’s wing, is now seeking re-election as attorney general.

"There are so many people who have been interns or worked for him, who will say, 'I want to emulate Johnny.' I love Johnny.' I’m one of them," Carr said. "He was a principled conservative but he treated people well, with humility, and believed in the power of relationships."