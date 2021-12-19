'Special man' | This is what John Lewis once said about Johnny Isakson

"I am lucky enough, and just blessed really to call you a friend and a brother," the late Congressman once said about his Senate counterpart from Georgia.

ATLANTA — It's the kind of scene that's practically inconceivable most of the time - a Republican and a Democrat, hugging in Congress.

That's what you would have seen, nonetheless, if you were inside the U.S. House chambers back in 2019 when Johnny Isakson retired from his seat.

He and the late Rep. John Lewis, both political lifers from Georgia who shared an old-school spirit that's rare among D.C. lawmakers these days, had a special bond.

Isakson passed away on Sunday at the age of 76 following a long battle with Parkinson's disease, and it brought to mind the emotional tribute Lewis shared with his friend the day he retired.

On that day, Lewis said Isakson was a "special man" and a "good man."

"A man who has strong belief but also willing to work with others to get things done," he said.

CLIP: Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) tribute to Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA) from from November 11, 2019.

The Democratic icon said his Republican counterpart was someone who lived his values of bipartisanship and cooperativeness.

"He did not just talk the talk, he literally walked the walk," he said. “Time and time again he stood up with his, he worked with us to uplift African Americans in the state of Georgia."

He spoke of Isakson in close, personal terms.

"I am lucky enough, and just blessed really to call you a friend and a brother," Lewis said. "Thank you brother for your service.”

When he finished speaking, the two embraced on the House floor.

"I will come over and meet you brother," Lewis said, before walking over for a handshake and a hug.

Then another Georgia lawmaker, Rep. Austin Scott, marveled at the sight as he took his turn to speak.

"I wish all of America could be here to see that ... two icons from Georgia embracing," he said. "What I wonderful sight that I think is representative of the days of the past and the days to come and how we should work together."