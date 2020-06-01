ATLANTA — Democrat Senate candidate Jon Ossoff raised more than $1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, his campaign said Monday.

Ossoff, who ran unsuccessfully to represent the 6th District in the U.S. House in a 2017 special election, is running for the Democratic nomination in one of two 2020 Georgia Senate races.

The winner of the nomination will run against Republican Sen. David Perdue, who is up for re-election.

Ossoff's campaign touted its base of small-donor support, saying more than 96 percent of 30,669 donations were for less than $200.

“We’re building a statewide grassroots team ready to win in November,” Ossoff said in a release.

His campaign said its growing war chest would help build out organizational infrastructure ahead of the Democratic primary, in mid May.

“Our grassroots fundraising has surpassed every expectation," campaign manager Ellen Foster said in the release. "Our campaign could not be better positioned to make aggressive investments in voter turnout, protection, and registration."

The campaign said Ossoff's donoations came from 104 Georgia counties. He has been endorsed by Rep. John Lewis and Rep. Hank Johnson, among others.

His Democratic primary opponents include Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson, Clarkston mayor Ted Terry and the 2018 Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, Sarah Riggs Amico.

