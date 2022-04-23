Ossoff-chaired subcommittee to tackle military housing mistreatment next week

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff chairs the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

ATLANTA — A Senate subcommittee chaired by Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff will hold a hearing next week focused on the "mistreatment of military families in privatized housing."

The bipartisan hearing by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations was announced this week by Ossoff's office and that of Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

The hearing will be held on Tuesday, April 26, beginning at 10 a.m. in Washington. It will be streamed online at this link.

Ossoff's office released a list this week of people who will testify at the hearing, including a soldier, Capt. Samuel Choe, who lived in private housing at Ft. Gordon Army Base in Georgia.

The full list also includes:

Tech. Sgt. Jack Fe Torres, USAF, Current Resident in Balfour Beatty Housing, Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas

Rachel Christian, Military Spouse and Founder & Chief Legislative Officer, Armed Forces Housing Advocates

Jana Wanner, Military Spouse

A second panel with representatives from a private housing company will include: