US Sen. Jon Ossoff tests positive for COVID-19

The U.S. Senator from Georgia is only experiencing "mild symptoms."

ATLANTA — Georgia's Sen. Jon Ossoff has tested positive for COVID-19, his campaign said.

He tested positive while leading economic delegations in India and is experiencing only mild symptoms, according to campaign officials.

“Senator Ossoff is isolating in India and has been unable to return to Washington as planned for Senate votes and committee business this week," a campaign spokesperson said.

They said that they expect the lawmaker to be back in Washington D.C. for business in the Senate next week.