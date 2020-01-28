ATLANTA — With US Rep. Doug Collins visiting the state capitol Tuesday, Republicans are advancing a bill that could help Collins in an effort to unseat US Senator Kelly Loeffler.

Collins repeatedly brushed past reporters who tried to question him about his reported US Senate ambitions. But he did spend about 20 minutes with House Speaker David Ralston, who is backing a bill that appears to help Collins, if he decides to make the race against Loeffler.

The rewritten House bill would change the special election "jungle primary" from a winner-take-all contest to a more traditional intra-party primary, which pits Republicans against Republicans and Democrats against Democrats.

It’s a measure favored by Democratic party chair state Sen. Nikema Williams.

"I think it is less confusing," Williams said.

It's also favored by Ralston.

"Frankly I don’t see that it plays to an advantage for either political party," Ralston told 11Alive, Tuesday.

Loeffler was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to replace Republican US Sen. Johnny Isakson. Since then, Loeffler has spoken on social media and in public supporting President Donald Trump, in an effort to dissuade a challenge from another Republican.

The bill is opposed by Gov. Kemp, who views the primary bill as a move to help Collins.

“You don’t change the rules at half-time to benefit one team over another,” wrote a spokeswoman. “The Governor will veto any bill that attempts to undermine the rule of law for perceived political gain.”

Ralston pushed back.

"It’s not designed to favor one candidate over the other in this special election. It’s basically to put us all on the ballot at the same time," Ralston said.

The disagreement between Ralston and Kemp highlights the division Republicans seem destined to face in a Loeffler-Collins matchup – regardless of whether it’s a jungle or traditional primary.

