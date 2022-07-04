Former Ga Supreme Court Justice looks to the future | Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation

As a retired Chief Justice to the Georgia Supreme Court, Leah Ward Sears understands the importance of having someone with Ketanji Brown Jackson’s experience.

ATLANTA — Today marked history as The U.S. Senate confirmed nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court in a 53-47 vote.

The confirmation will make Judge Jackson the first black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. Many people in the Atlanta law community are excited to see how her confirmation will break barriers and impact those who might see

As a retired Chief Justice to the Supreme Court of Georgia, Leah Ward Sears understands the importance of having someone with Ketanji Brown Jackson’s background and experience in this role.

“Just to have a chance to see somebody confirmed to look like I do, who may have shared some or all or a bit, or something of the same experiences I do," she said. "Who may see life through the same lens, at least, in some part as I do is very important. It's very important in an appellate court that you have a very diverse representation of people.”

History has shown that when it comes to this prestigious field, there has not been many people - much less women - who have made it to where Judge Jackson is today, and Justice Sears knows this all too well.

“People who appear in appellate law, it's an elite (group) within what's already kind of an elite profession," she said. And there are very, very few women of color - very few women and very fewer women of color in the appellate bar. And she was one of them. And I'm one of them."

And although Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation is a step toward a more inclusive and diverse justice system, there is still a long way to go.

“The justice system has to give the appearance of being fair and all-inclusive. And you know, it doesn't necessarily do that right now. It's getting there. It's way better than when I was born in 1950, way better. But it's, as I said, it has a long way to go," Justice Sears said.

She believes that we need to keep pushing toward change to get to that point. Still, in the meantime, Justice Sears is happy to see “somebody ascend that high” to the U.S. Supreme Court and congratulates Judge Jackson on her momentous accomplishment.

“She will open the doors of possibility and hope for many, many people, not just African-American little girls, but people who strive to do better in their lives to reach goals,” Justice Sears said.