Kamala Harris in Atlanta today | What to know about her visit

The Biden campaign has not released much information about the California senator's trip to Georgia.

ATLANTA — Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for vice president, is traveling to Atlanta today to reach Georgia voters for Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

The Biden campaign has not released many specific details about the California senator's visit, but some of its outlines have been made publicly available:

According to the Biden campaign, Harris will be here to "urge voters to cast their ballots early ahead of Mandatory Saturday voting in the Peach State."

"In the evening, Senator Harris will participate in an early vote launch mobilization event," the campaign said Thursday in a release.

That event is scheduled for just at 5 p.m. at an as-yet-still-undisclosed location.

Harris' visit to make a push for early voting comes amid a major surge at the polls during the advance voting period in Georgia. According to figures from the Secretary of State's Office, more than 2.3 million votes have been cast through early in-person voting or through mail-in voting so far.

That's up more than 120% from this same time in 2016, and represents about 30% of Georgia's electorate of 7.5 million voters.

Her visit also comes in the wake of Georgia's senior Republican Sen. David Perdue drawing sharp criticism for his intentional mocking of Sen. Harris' name at a campaign rally for President Trump in Macon last weekend.

Representatives for Perdue, who, himself is embroiled in a hotly-contested race for re-election, said the senator "didn't mean anything by it."

Harris' visit will also follow on other recent high-profile visits to Georgia by the Biden campaign - including one by her husband, Douglas Emhoff, earlier this week.

Dr. Jill Biden, the Democratic candidate's wife, also visited the Atlanta area earlier this month to speak in DeKalb County at an early voting rally.

The metro has been a hub of national political activity ahead of the November election, with frequent visits by President Trump's campaign in recent weeks as well, including from the president himself.

Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General William Barr, the president's daughter Ivanka Trump and his son Donald Trump, Jr. are among those who have made visits, as well.