More voters undecided in Atlanta mayoral race, poll says

Voters are in no hurry to decide on the Atlanta mayoral race.

ATLANTA — There is less than a month until votes are counted, and Atlantans are still having trouble deciding who should be the next mayor. That’s according to a new 11Alive News poll.

It shows former Mayor Kasim Reed ahead of City Council President Felicia Moore, but undecideds outnumber them both.

Reed was the best known candidate among the undecided voters 11Alive interviewed Tuesday on the Eastside BeltLine.

"I mean, I remember Kasim Reed. I guess he was OK," chuckled undecided voter Emily Golden.

Our new 11Alive News poll indicates Reed has 18% of the vote, with a lead over Moore, who registered at 8%.

Former mayoral aide Sharon Gay, Buckhead businesswoman Rebecca King, and city council members Andre Dickens and Antonio Brown all tied at 5%. Eight others finished at 4% or below.

The poll’s margin of error suggests anybody in the race could surprise with a second place finish. The huge undecided vote at 31 percent exceeds Reed and Moore’s totals combined.

"I’m kind of in the middle. I want someone to say something different and maybe speak to my heart," said Corey Taylor, an undecided voter.

Some voters say they’re undecided because the candidates haven’t sought them out.

"Come out and walk on my concrete. See how my neighborhood is – how the people in my neighborhood live. And don’t just say, take my vote," said Brandon Kirkland. "Come knock on my door and ask me why I’m undecided."

"I just haven’t tapped into (the election), honestly," said Antonio Benton, an undecided voter.

Several voters they want to hear a candidate say something to indicate they can solve Atlanta's spike in violent crime. The poll showed the issue is top-of-mind with voters.

"We’ve got a huge crime problem and it’s got to be solved," said Keith deKay, an undecided voter. "I would need to see somebody coming out and saying, 'We’re going to own this city again.'"

Candidates have been in forums almost nonstop talking about crime and other issues. But the clock is ticking. Early voting starts next week.