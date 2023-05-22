Former Atlanta mayor among Georgians on list of people banned from Russia

Keisha Lance Bottoms posted Sunday about her inclusion on the list of 500 Americans banned from Russia for allegedly spreading "Russophobia."

ATLANTA — Atlanta's former mayor is on the list of Americans who are no longer welcome in Russia. She's taking it in stride.

In fact, she says he didn't even realize she was on the list to begin with.

It puts her in company with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as those from the Peach State who are among those included on the list. Bottoms' inclusion likely relates to her close ties to the Biden administration,; she served as a senior adviser to President Biden for nearly a year before leaving her post in April.

"I was banned from Russia and didn’t even know it," she tweeted Sunday, adding a crying laughing and shrug emoji.

She received several congratulatory responses in the replies.

I was banned from Russia and didn’t even know it. 😂🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/BhoDYFIssr — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) May 21, 2023

On Saturday, Raffensperger took a similar tone, saying: "My inclusion on this list is deserved, and I appreciate them thinking of me."