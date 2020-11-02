ATLANTA — A little more than a month after she was sworn into office, the Georgia senate race appears to already be heating up.

Former Speaker of the House and Georgia Congressman Newt Gingrich endorsed Kelly Loeffler on Twitter.

"Kelly Loeffler is exactly the type of political outsider we need in Washington. As a conservative businesswoman and strong supporter of President Trump, Kelly has a proven record of creating jobs and opportunities for Georgians," Gingrich said. "I'm proud to endorse Kelly Loeffler for U.S. Senate."

Loeffler faces competition from Republican Rep. Doug Collins and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock.

There is no primary for this race. It's one, big open field - a field that includes Republicans and Democrats alike, all thrown into one pot.

RELATED: How Georgia's two 2020 Senate elections work

Under Georgia rules, after Isakson retired, Gov. Brian Kemp appointed his replacement to serve until the special election, which will occur with the rest of voting on Election Day this November (Tuesday, Nov. 3).

He appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who will have to run to hold the seat against everyone else in a field that so far includes Rep. Doug Collins - a fellow Republican - and Ebenezer Baptist Church pastor Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.

"For decades, Speaker Gingrich has championed conservative policies, causes, and candidates," said Loeffler. "He is a trailblazer, historic leader, and bold voice for our Party and values. I am honored to earn his strong endorsement and look forward to working together as we shake up the status quo in Washington and deliver real results for the American people."

