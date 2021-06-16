Kelly Loeffler reportedly exploring bid to return to Senate

The Republican lost her seat to Sen. Raphael Warnock in the January runoffs.

ATLANTA — Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler is considering a bid to return to the Senate in 2022, according to CNN.

Loffler reportedly told CNN she hasn't "ruled it out," after meeting with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday to discuss a rematch against Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Since losing her seat back in the January runoffs, the former senator launched Greater Georgia, a voting advocacy organization aimed to counter Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight organization.

Greater Georgia intends to "register new voters, reach more communities and strengthen our elections."

In April, Attorney General Chris Carr denied Loeffler's request to investigate Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for misconduct during the 2020 presidential election.