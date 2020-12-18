Loeffler to hold rally with Ted Cruz and Travis Tritt in Smyrna today

The senator will be campaigning in Cobb County with South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott as well.

SMYRNA, Ga. — Sen. Kelly Loeffler will be holding a rally this afternoon in Smyrna with fellow Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Tim Scott, as well as country music artist Travis Tritt.

Tritt will also be performing an outdoor concert.

The event is set to take place from 3-5 p.m. outside the Adventure Outdoors guns and sporting goods store on South Cobb Dr.

A rotating cast of high-profile Republicans have been joining Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue at rallies over the last few weeks, as the two incumbents look to hold onto their seats - and maintain GOP control of the Senate - in the Jan. 5 runoffs.

The basics

Who : Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Tim Scott, Travis Tritt

: Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Tim Scott, Travis Tritt What : Senate campaign rally and concert

: Senate campaign rally and concert Where : Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna, at 2500 South Cobb Dr.

: Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna, at 2500 South Cobb Dr. When: 3-5 p.m. Tritt will perform at 4 p.m.

This will be Cruz's first visit to the Georgia campaign trail, as well as the first such rally to feature a musical act of Tritt's stature.