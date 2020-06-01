ATLANTA — Kelly Loeffler will officially become Georgia's newest U.S. senator on Monday, with an official swearing-in ceremony scheduled for this evening in Washington.

Loeffler, an Atlanta businesswoman, was chosen by Gov. Brian Kemp last month to replace Johnny Isakson, who retired at the end of 2019 over ongoing health issues.

She will officially be sworn in at 5 p.m. on the Senate floor, according to her staff. After that, she will conduct the traditional "re-enactment" in the Old Senate Chamber.

According to staff, Loeffler will be escorted down the Senate aisle by Sen. David Perdue, now Georgia's senior senator, a longstanding tradition. She conducting the oath with Vice President Mike Pence, and swearing over a family Bible.

Her husband, Jeffrey Sprecher, her parents, her brother, her sister-in-law and their two adult children will watch the ceremony from the Senate gallery.

The entire affair is expected to last about five minutes. She will cast her first vote in the Senate at 5:30 p.m.

"Certainly I feel the pressure for what’s at stake for our future and our country," Loeffler said last week. "But mostly I’m just excited and honored to be here and I’m going to get to work and work really hard."

On one of the largest matters expected to come before the Senate soon, Loeffler has indicated she strongly opposes impeaching President Donald Trump.

As she was unveiled as Kemp's appointment last month, she sought to frame herself as a strident conservative.

"Here’s what folks are going to find out about me: I’m a lifelong conservative, pro-second amendment, pro-Trump, pro-military and pro-wall," Loeffler said.

