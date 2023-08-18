Georgia Gov. Kemp expects to testify in Fulton County Trump trial

The GOP governor would likely be a prosecution witness.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp says he expects to be called as a witness in the Fulton County criminal trial of former president Donald Trump. He also predicted it won’t happen before the presidential election.

Kemp has never really elaborated on the testimony he gave to a Fulton County special purpose grand jury earlier this year. He remained a bit guarded Monday as he spoke to a friendly audience of conservatives, hosted by talk radio host Erick Erickson.

"You know I can’t really comment on the indictment," Kemp started. "I was subpoenaed for the special grand jury. So, you know, I'm sure I will be a witness and whatever goes forward, so I really can't say much about the indictment."

Kemp did reiterate his contention that the 2020 election in Georgia wasn’t stolen – a position that has put the governor at odds with former president Trump for nearly three years.

It also likely makes him a witness for the prosecution in Fulton County, on behalf of Democratic prosecutor Fani Willis — an awkward spot for a Republican governor trying to say as little as possible about that.

But Kemp did make a prediction about the trial of the former president.

"One thing is certain about these indictments and in my mind, in my opinion, this trial despite what dates anybody's asking for or anything else, it is not going to happen before the election," Kemp said.

Willis has requested the trial start in March 2024.