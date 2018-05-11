CHAMBLEE, Ga. -- Brian Kemp flew around Georgia Monday, rallying supporters and doing interviews in airport hangars. He hopes to ride a bump from his appearance Sunday in Macon with President Trump.

Kemp got cheers from a few dozen vocal supporters at DeKalb Peachtree airport – coming out of three whirlwind days where he’d appeared before roaring crowds, amid celebrity politicians like President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

"We’re hitting it hard on the ground. We had a great week last week with our bus tour with the entire ticket. So we’ve got a lot of momentum. I feel good about where we are," Kemp told reporters Monday before boarding a plane for Columbus.

One of Kemp’s well-wishers at PDK was former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue, the Republican who appointed Kemp to fill the vacant Secretary of State spot in 2010. Although polls show Kemp neck-and-neck with Democrat Stacey Abrams, Perdue thinks Georgia is still solidly Republican.

"I think the media does like to talk about states like Texas and Georgia becoming purple. I haven’t seen it," Perdue told reporters. "It’ll be reflected in the ballot box first and I haven’t seen any indication that’s going to happen."

Voter guide for Tuesday's election

Asked if he was nervous, Kemp answered "No. If I hadn’t done everything I could possibly do in this campaign, I’d be nervous. But we’ve been working extremely hard out there, leaving it all on the field and it’s up to the Lord and the voters of this state."

This is the fifth gubernatorial election since Georgia voters started electing Republicans to serve as governor, starting with Sonny Perdue in 2002. Kemp is optimistic he'll extend the streak.

What are the Georgia amendments on the 2018 ballot?

© 2018 WXIA