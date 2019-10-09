ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp hailed Georgia's economic progress as he announced the magazine Area Development had named the state the "Top State for Business" for the sixth year in a row.

The announcement was made in a press conference on Tuesday at the Georgia State Capitol.

“I am exceptionally proud that Georgia has once again been named the Top State for Business by Area Development,” Kemp said. “This announcement serves as a powerful testament to what we all know to be true: Georgia is the best place to live, work, and raise a family. Our efforts to cut red tape and ensure our business environment leads the nation continue to lure world-class companies to the Peach State from every corner of the map."