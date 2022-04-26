Watch live: Gov. Kemp to sign historic income tax cut into law

The move is expected to slash taxes for families by more than one billion dollars.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign Georgia's largest income tax cut into law on Tuesday.

The cut will create a flat state income tax of 5.49%, starting in 2024, and decrease each year until it gets down to 4.9% by 2049.

Right now, the top rate is 5.75%.

It would also increase standard exemptions covering amounts someone could earn before beginning to pay state income tax.

For example, a taxpayer would get a $12,000 exemption and married couples would eventually get a $24,000 exemption, with allowances to deduct $3,000 for each child or dependent.

However, there is a small catch - what Republicans in Georgia are calling "protections." The tax cuts would pause any year state revenue doesn't grow by 3%, is lower than the past five years, or doesn't have enough money in its savings account.