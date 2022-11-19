Kemp joins Walker on the campaign trail ahead of the December runoff

The newly reelected governor showed support for the Senate hopeful at a rally in Smyrna on Saturday.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A crowd of around 100 people braved the morning November chill in Smyrna as Gov. Brian Kemp joined Herschel Walker on the campaign trail ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff election.

"Most of all, I know that Herschel Walker will fight for us," Kemp told the crowd.

Many present already voted for Walker and Kemp on Nov. 8. Some, like Kitty Bray, planned on voting for Kemp again in the runoff, and convincing friends to do the same.

"I know people that that I know that split the ticket," she said. "And my goal is to be on them. I'm like, you don't know, you know, to get them to to really get in and do the and and vote for Herschel."

At one point, Kemp told the crowd the upcoming runoff was about the future. There were, however, some voters who did not see Kemp as part of that future initially.

Kemp's win over Democrat Stacey Abrams came with around 200,000 voters who did not cast a ballot for Walker.

Cheyenne Barron, who was in the crowd at Saturday's really, told 11Alive's Karys Belger that she felt Kemp's presence would be enough to sway voters toward Walker in the runoff.

"I think, you know, it'll help them sway towards Walker because, again, a lot of people really like Governor Kemp, and I think he's doing a great job as well. So it really benefits Walker," she said.

Sen. Raphael Warnock had only a slight lead over Herschel Walker on Election Day with neither candidate having the required majority. By contrast, Kemp had a distinct lead over Stacey Abrams.